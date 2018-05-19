Kenny Shiels reacts to Derry’s 5-2 loss to St. Pat’s

Derry City suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of St. Patrick’s Athletic last night at Richmond Park in Dublin.

Derry led by 2 goals to 1 after 17 minutes through goals from Rory Patterson and Darren Cole but a penalty and a late first-half goal to leave the half-time score 3-2 for the home side.

St. Pat’s added two more in the second-half to make sure of the win, which now leaves them 3 points ahead of Derry in 4th place in the Premier Division.

After the match, Derry boss Kenny Shiels gave his thoughts to the assembled media…