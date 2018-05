Derry claimed a 2-30 v 1-14 victory over Armagh today in the Nicky Rackard Cup.

Armagh started the better of the two sides, leading 1-04 v 0-1 after 10 minutes, but Derry fought back to trail by 4 at half-time.

5 points at the start of the second half left Derry a point ahead with 38 minutes played, and from there it was all Derry.

After the match, Francis Mooney spoke with Derry manager Collie McGurk…

They now go on to face Down on June 2nd.