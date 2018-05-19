Derry City’s Gerard Doherty on his testimonial year

Gerard Doherty will mark a tenth consecutive season with Derry City this year, and will be awarded a testimonial for his service.

There will be events organised for the testimonial through the Gerard Doherty Testimonial Committee and Gerard confirmed that COS (Circle of Support) will be a beneficiary in his Testimonial year.

Gerard spoke with Kevin McLaughlin about his testimonial year…

A Casino night will be held in Pitchers on Friday 1 June immediately after the Candy Stripes’ home game against Sligo Rovers.

Admission is by ticket (priced £10) and these are now available from committee members- Edele Doherty, Karen Pyne, Gerald Melarkey, Andrew Cassidy, Tony McBride, Kevin McLaughlin and Lawrence Moore.

Tickets also entitle players to their first $200 of ‘chips’ and there will be some outstanding prizes for those finishing in the top three places.

For tickets to the events or other enquiries, get in touch with lawrence@derrycityfc.net and to keep up to date with testimonial events, like the facebook page.