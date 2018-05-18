Rising insurance costs causing concern in Men’s Sheds – Pringle

There are concerns that rising insurance costs are putting pressure on the Men’s Sheds organisation in Donegal.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says despite the Government’s commitment to address rising insurance costs, Kilmacrenan Men’s Shed are becoming concerned as to how they are going to fund their insurance premium.

After raising the issue with the Finance Minister in the Dail, Deputy Pringle is urging Minister Donohoe to step in and adequately address the impact that insurance costs are having in the community sector.

Deputy Pringle says he is disappointed with the Minister’s current response and the way he is treating the community sector on par with private sector businesses.