Raphoe men head stateside with Ireland Hockey

Two Donegal men are part of the Ireland Under21 Hockey team which has left for New York ahead of a three nations tournament.

Former Raphoe club members Luke Witherow and Ben Wallace will hope to make an impact in the games against hosts the United States and Japan.

Luke plays his current club hockey with Banbridge while Ben clubs with Annadale, both are students at the University of Ulster.

Alexander Tinney from Letterkenny is also part of the U21 set up but is a non travelling reserve for this tournament.

All matches to be held at Yale University:

Ireland vs Japan 20/5/18

Ireland vs USA 22/5/18

Ireland vs Japan 23/5/18

Ireland vs USA 25/5/18

Ireland vs Japan 26/5/18