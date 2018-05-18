People wake up to Letterkenny-Derry road lined with white crosses

People travelling on the main Letterkenny to Derry road today are being met with a long line of small white crosses on the side of the road.

It’s understood that they were placed there overnight by a local pro-life movement ahead of up the upcoming abortion referendum.

Thousands of crosses can be seen from Letterkenny’s Dry Arch roundabout all the way out to Bridgend.

Christopher was one of those who were involved in putting them up:

Donegal Together For Yes media coordinator Sinead Stewart has been giving her reaction: