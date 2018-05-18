Derry City look to hit back at Pats : Captain Gerard Doherty

Derry City will look to bounce back from their first home defeat of the season tonight when they play St Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin.

Derry lost for the fifth time earlier this week, going down 4-1 to Dundalk and are seeking a first win in four games.

They will look to put that defeat behind them when they visit Pats at Inichicore, a side they beat 2-1 at the end of March in Derry.

Portsmouth bound Ronan Curtis is a doubt having picked up a knee injury in training.

Nicky Low and Conor McDermott are also carrying knocks and are doubtful.

Captain Gerard Doherty wants the side hit back with a positive reaction…