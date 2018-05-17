Strabane PSNI seize drugs, vehicle and drugs paraphernalia

Police in Strabane have confirmed that they have seized a quantity of drugs in the district along with a vehicle and drugs paraphernalia.

A quantity of drugs and a vehicle were seized by Police while completing mobile patrols in the Ballycolman area of Strabane last evening.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a quantity of drugs and drugs paraphernalia was recovered from the Park area.

Subsequently, a vehicle was stopped and a male cautioned in relation to the drugs seized.

Police would encourage anyone who has any information in relation to suspected offences to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.