Rovers close gap but Cockhill could wrap up another title this weekend

Letterkenny Rovers moved to within three points of leaders Cockhill Celtic on Wednesday night after defeating Derry City Reserves 3-0 at Leckview Park.

Rovers knew they needed a win to keep alive their slim hopes of winning the title and they duly obliged against the Foyleside outfit who fielded mainly an u17s side.

Declan Sharkey, Paul McVeigh and Garbhan Grant scored the goals for the Knockalla Cup winners to close the gap at the top.

Cockhill have three games to play and Letterkenny have two remaining matches which means the title could be won by Cockhill this weekend.

Rovers face Fanad on Sunday while Derry City face Cockhill. If Rovers fail to win and Cockhill defeat Derry then the title will once again be won by Gavin Cullen’s side for a sixth successive season.