Cars set alight in Derry during early morning incident

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report that a number of vehicles were set on fire in the Garrymore Place area of Strathfoyle, Derry in the early hours of this morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that this was a deliberate ignition with the PSNI now treating the incident as arson.

Sergeant Adrian Brogan says; officers arrived at the scene at 1.30am, at that stage, one car – a white BMW 3 series – was engulfed in flames and a second – a blue Renault Clio – was also on fire. The garage doors at the house were also well alight and there was scorch-damage to a neighbouring garage.

Police are keen to speak to two males who were spotted in the area, close to the address, in a dark-coloured car. It was reported that they threw liquid over one of the cars and set it alight before driving away at speed.

The car was then seen travelling from Garrymore Place, down Clonmeen Drive and onto the Temple Road.

Police say they are treating the incident as arosn and have confirmed that there were no injuries.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the incident is asked to come forward.