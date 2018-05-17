Police confirm fire at Herdman’s Mill was arson

Police are treating last evening’s fire at Herdmans Mill in Sion Mills as arson.

The PSNI have confirmed that the fire was deliberately started sometime before 7:30pm with emergency services battling the blaze before eventually bringing it under control just before midnight.

Police have expressed their safety concerns surrounding the mill due to this latest blaze, previous incidents and the subsequent damage caused.

Local Cllr Patsy Kelly says action needs to be taken to protect what is left of this historic building: