Kevin McHugh on depleted Harps to host Cobh

It’s injury worries once again for Finn Harps ahead of Friday’s night’s First Division clash with Cobh Ramblers at Finn Park.

Along with Gareth Harkin and Liam Walsh, who have been out for a while, Keith Cowan is also out with a hamstring injury and there’s doubts to over Paddy McCourt, Mark Timlin, Ciaran Coll, and Adam Duffy.

Aidan Friel’s return has been the only positive this week.

Manager Ollie Horgan will again have to dip into the u19 set up to fill the voids.

Harps are unbeaten in their last four games and when the sides meet in Cork earlier in the campaign Harps won 2-0.

Former Harps striker Kevin McHugh says even with so many players missing he would expect Harps to continuing to take points in the coming matches…