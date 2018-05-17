GAA Programme – 16/05/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this weeks programme – Ahead of Sunday’s eagerly awaited meeting of Tyrone and Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Championship quarter-final on Sunday, Tom Comack takes a trip down memory lane with former players, Tyrone’s Raymond Munroe and Monaghan’s Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes.

Also, Donegal U-16 girls are celebrating Ulster Championship success following last Saturday’s Ulster final victory over Cavan, Tom is joined by the man that masterminded the success – Greg Harkin.