Concern has been raised over Lady’s Bay in Buncrana after the beach was deemed sufficient in the latest report by the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the EPA, the beach appears to exhibit some low level pollution, possibly arising from storm overflow discharges.

But Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray says this is an ongoing issue with insufficient sewerage treatment in the area and one that needs to be addressed by Irish Water: