There were 25 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report.

14 people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 11 were waiting on wards.

The number is down 5 on yesterdays figure of 30.

Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded today with 41 people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 456 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.