Slaughtneil start defence of Derry title against Magherfelt

The draw for the 2018 Derry Senior Football Championship was made on Tuesday evening in Owenbeg.

Defending Champions Slaughtneil have been drawn against O’ Donovan Rossa, Magherfelt in the first round.

The Robert Emmetts club are gunning for five in a row Derry senior titles in 2018.

The last team other than Slaughtneil to lift the John McLaughlin Cup was Ballinderry in 2013, they will take on Kilrea in the opening series of games.

The rest of the first round draw is Eoghan Rua. Coleriane versus Glenullin, Greenlough against Newbridge, Ballinscreen will face off with Bellaghy, Lavey take on Dungiven, Swatragh will meet Watty Grahams and Loup start against Claudy.

The first round games will be played on the weekend of the 7th to 9th September with the final fixed for 21st of October.