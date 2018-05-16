Michael Duffy named Player of the Month

Michael Duffy has been named SSE Airtricity Player of the Month for April.

The 23-year old chipped in with three goals as Dundalk made their way to the top of the Premier Division.

It is the first time Duffy has won the monthly award.

In winning the award, Duffy saw off competition from Derry City’s Aaron McEneff, who finished second in the voting. Bohemians midfielder Dylan Watts was third.

The 23-year-old was key for Stephen Kenny’s men during the month and he believes, while Dundalk are pleased with their start, there is still work to do for the league leaders.

Duffy said: “I’m delighted to win it. It was a good month for me with three goals and three assists. I’m hoping I can just keep that up now and kick on again.

“We’ve dropped a few stupid points and we’ve been a bit unlucky but we’re playing well overall. We’ve been tested with injuries too but it just shows the depth to our squad.

“The league is tough this year. We’ve been top and then Cork and so on. Waterford and Derry City have been up there too. With teams playing each other four times I think it’s very tough.”