Inishowen councillors want to use old Cockhill Bridge for local access

Councillors in Inishowen are calling for the old Cockhill Bridge to be opened up to local traffic on a one way basis.

Work on the replacement bridge is practically complete, with all councillors welcoming it as a vital safety measure which will also improve the flow of traffric in the area.

At present, the planning permissions in place envisage the old Cockhill Bridge being pedestrianised, but Cllr John Ryan proposed last month that the bridge be used to open a local one way system for local access, citing local businesses, as well as traffic to Cockhill Church and the local school.

It received unanimous support, with Cllr Rena Donaghey saying her discussions with the local people clearly demonstrate it’s what they want…….