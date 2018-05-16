Finn Harps invite applications for U13 manager

Finn Harps F.C. is now inviting expressions of interest for the position of Manager/Head Coach for the inaugural National U-13 League starting March 2019. The person appointed as Manager/Head Coach will oversee the process of selecting a squad and taking charge of the team for the first ever national league at this U13 age-group.

We invite applicants with the appropriate coaching badges and experience to forward their CV to us by email before the 31st of May 2018. All applications should be returned to the Finn Harps Secretary at harpssec@gmail.com