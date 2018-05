€2.4million investment has been secured in former National Asset Management Agency (Nama) properties in Ramelton under the Rebuilding Ireland programme.

When complete, the scheme at Radharc an Chuain will include 20 new homes made up of 15 three bedroom houses and five four bedroom houses.

In a statement, Minister Joe McHugh says “The houses will become quality homes for families and other people in need in Co Donegal