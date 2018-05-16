Donegal fishing community urged to engage in public consultation

Donegal’s fishing community is being urged to engage in a Department of the Marine public consultation currently underway.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says bigger boats have been trawling within the 6 nautical mile zone which is negatively impacting on smaller vessels with the aim of the consultation to restrict access to the bigger vessels in inshore waters, ensuring fish in inshore waters will be more available to local fishermen.

Deputy Pringle is urging anyone who has concerns to have their say before the June 11th deadline.