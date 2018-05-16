388 Donegal women travelled to UK for an abortion between 2012-2016

Latest figures have revealed that 388 women from Donegal travelled to the UK for an abortion.

The figures from the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK show that a total of 18,112 women in Ireland travelled to the UK for an abortion between 2012 and 2016.

The figure includes women who gave an Irish address when they attended a UK hospital or clinic, and 2,860 who decided not to provide an address.

They do not include women in each county who have taken an abortion pill, or who may have travelled to another jurisdiction.