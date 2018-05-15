‘Time ticking’ for Mica affected homeowners, says Cllr

An Inishowen Cllr. says time is ticking for mica affected homes in Donegal and that the Ministers response so far is simply not good enough.

In his latest response, Housing Minister Damian English moved to reassure Mica homeowners in the county that he is committed to providing a solution.

However Cllr Martin McDermott says this promise was made before Christmas, with no progress since.

He has accused the Minister of continuously kicking the can down the road, and says the people of Donegal at this stage, are fed up: