The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

By
News Highland
-


Congratulations to the winner of the Secret Sound on Tuesday 1st May who correctly guessed ‘taking a firelighter out of plastic packaging’, for a prize of €200!

Here’s a list of the answers so far for this one. Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win!

  • Commercial bread-slicing machine
  • Chopping vegetables
  • Old-fashioned telephone dial
  • Toaster popping
  • Opening a carton of milk
  • Putting butter on toast
  • Taking paper towel out of dispenser
  • Striking a match
  • Closing a tumble dryer
  • Computer Printer or Photocopier
  • Automatic Air Freshener
  • Opening an envelope with a knife

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR