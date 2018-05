City striker Ronan Curtis will fly to England this morning to meet up with representatives of Portsmouth ahead of a potential move.

And while Portsmouth are now firm favourites to secure the services of the St. Johnstone native, the Derry Journal is reporting this morning that another, un-named English club have also declared interest in the Republic of Ireland U-21 international.

Curtis played in Derry’s 4-1 defeat to Dundalk on Monday night.