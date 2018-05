Protests are being held across Ireland later in response to the ongoing violence in Gaza.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign is organising demonstrations in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Belfast and Derry.

The group say “words are not enough” and plan to protest against what they call the “shameful and sickening” violence.

Meanwhile, a book of condolence for the people of Palestine will open to the public at Dublin’s Mansion House tomorrow.