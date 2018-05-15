Police seize drugs & money in weekend crackdown

A quantity suspected drugs and a sum of money was seized by police in Derry and Strabane over the weekend in two separate incidents.

On Saturday last, while on patrol in Newtownstewart, Police came across an insecure vehicle near the Strabane Road.

They say due to a strange smell eminating from the vehicle it was subsequently searched with a quantity of suspected drugs and money seized.

The vehicle was also sezied for being uninsured.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the PSNI attended reports of suspicious activity in the Learmount Road area of Claudy.

Police subsequently seized suspected drugs and detected further suspected drugs in a nearby car.

One person received a caution in relation to the latter incident.