Jim Ferry appears back in court after evading arrest warrant since August

Donegal Waste Collector, Jim Ferry who has been evading a High Court arrest warrant since August last, has appeared back in court today.

Mr Ferry presented himself to the court today with his barrister pleading for his client to be given one last chance.

He had been on the run since August 22nd when Mr Justice Barrett ordered that he be jailed for contempt for failing to adhere to an earlier order regarding the illegal dump he had been operating at Rossbracken, Letterkenny.

Peter Murtagh, reporter with the Irish Times was in court today and has been outlining some of the details: