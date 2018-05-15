Irish Water urged to address problems with Ballindrait – Tober supply

Irish Water is being urged to take action to address water outages on the road between Ballindrait and Tober, with local councillor Gerry Crawford saying it’s become a very serious problem.

Cllr Crawford says this is a heavily populated area, and is also the road to the Smyths Daleside Mill, so a regular water supply is very necessary in the area.

However, Cllr Crawford says the situation is worsening, partly, he believes because improvements to other sections of the system have led to increased pressure on the older pipes, and they simply can’t cope……..