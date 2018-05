Ronan Curtis has confirmed his move to Portsmouth, according to LeagueofIreland.ie

Speaking after his sides 4-1 defeat to Dundalk last night, the Ireland Under21 player said Portsmouth was his next destination.

‘Im going away tomorrow (Tuesday). My heart is still with Derry City but I am leaving on the 8th of June.’

It’s understood Reading are also interested in the player.

There will be a fee involved which is thought be in the region of £100k.