Council asked to tackle reoccurring eyesore on Wild Atlantic Way

Donegal County Council is being urged to address what’s been described as a reoccurring eyesore along the Wild Atlantic Way.

An abandoned house, located on the outskirts of Falcarragh has been subject to numerous acts of vandalism with graffiti, despite attempts by local residents to keep the premises up to an agreeable standard.

The local authority has now been asked to step in to prevent the house becoming defaced once more.

Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill believes the responsibility lies with the Council: