It’s been revealed that almost 1,000 people in the Letterkenny Municipal District are currently on the housing waiting list.

The figures were provided at the latest sitting of the Letterkenny MD following a request made by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Gerry McMonagle.

The breakdown also includes those currently on transfer waiting lists.

Cllr. McMonagle says the huge number reflects a very real need for social housing in the area, and this needs to be addressed: