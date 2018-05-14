Police appeal for information following assault on child in Strabane

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following the report of an assault in the Barrack Street area.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening of last week, the 8th of May.

It was reported that at around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening last, two male youths chased and then struck an 8 year old girl on her side and leg before making off in the direction of St Catherine’s School.

The youths were described as being between 15 and 18 years old and were wearing a grey hooded top and a black hooded top. The girl was left badly shaken as a result of the incident.

Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them in Strabane on 101.