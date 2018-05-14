People in Donegal encouraged to apply for housing grants

People in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for housing grants to help them stay in their homes longer.

The county is set to receive just over €1 million for Housing Adaptations for Older People and People with a Disability living in private houses.

Various grants are available, including up to €30,000 to assist people who have a disability with home improvements.

Mayor of Letterkenny Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh believes that there many eligible people living in the county and its important that they apply for funding: