Inishowen hotel cancels Royal wedding event over online abuse

An Inishowen hotel has cancelled a Royal wedding themed tea party following what has been described as a barrage of online abuse.

The event was to be held at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana on Saturday.

Speaking today on the Nine Til Noon Show with Donal Kavanagah, DUP Councillor David Ramsey says the Royal wedding is a unique occasion and people have been left fearing for their jobs following the actions of those carrying out the abuse.

He says in Derry, relations have been good over the years but of late, events seem to be changing: