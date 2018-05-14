Consultation process for Muff to Derry greenway announced

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking the public’s views on a series of route options for a proposed greenway linking Derry to Muff, which is being developed as part of the North West Greenway Network.

On completion, the three routes will deliver 46.5 km of new cross-border greenway with the aim of reducing carbon emissions.

Two public consultation days are being held – one on Wednesday May 23rd in Hollybush Primary School in Derry and on Thursday 24th May in the Muff Community Hall in Muff – both from 2 to 8pm

Cllr Paul Canning says it’s important for people to have their say: