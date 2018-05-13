Strabane Lifford Half-Marathon Results

Just under 1,000 people turned out for the Lifford Strabane Half Marathon which took place today.

The event was won by Gerard Gallagher of Finn Valley AC, while Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC was second, and James Treanor of Shercock AC was third.

In the Female Category, Claire McGuigan of Lifford Strabane claimed victory ahead of Marina Murphy of Derry Track Club in second and Denise Ward of Foyle Valley AC in third.

Brendan O’Donnell joined Myles Gallagher with all the news from the event…

Male Top 10:

Female Top 10: