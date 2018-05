Leinster won their fourth Champions Cup title on Saturday when they defeated Racing 92 by 15 points to 12.

The sides were level at half-time with 6 points apiece, and it was captain Isa Nacewa who scored the final 6 points for Leinster after them trailing by 12-9.

In other news, Ulster look to secure Champions Cup rugby for next year when they face off against the Ospreys next Sunday.

Alex McDonald joined Myles Gallagher to discuss Leinster’s win and Ulster’s crucial fixture next week…