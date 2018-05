Glengad have won their fourth Inishowen Premier Division title in a row following their 1-0 win over Aileach FC today.

Stephen Fildara scored the winner for Glengad as they claimed victory in the first versus second battle.

PJ Lynch spoke with Glengad manager Shane Byrne…

Also in Inishowen today, Illies Celtic preserved their Premier Division status with a 1-0 win of their own over Moville Celtic in the Jackie Crossan Premier Division Promotion/Relegation Play Off.