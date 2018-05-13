Donegal will ‘strive to reach the next level’ after win over Cavan – Declan Bonner

Donegal overcame Cavan by 8 points today in the Preliminary Round of the Ulster Senior Football Championship at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, in a game that finished 2-20 v 1-15 in favour of the home side.

Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty scored Donegal’s goals, while Michael Murphy played a crucial role around the middle of the field for Declan Bonner’s side.

Donegal now move on to face Derry in the Quarter-Finals of the Ulster SFC at Celtic Park on Sunday 27th May at 4pm.