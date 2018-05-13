Donegal start Ulster Championship with 8 point win over Cavan

Donegal have booked their place in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals following their 2-20 v 1-15 win over Cavan today at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

Cavan struck the first goal after 15 minutes of play which put them 2 points ahead. The sides were swapping points until Ryan McHugh scored Donegal’s first goal with 7 minutes left in the first-half. At half-time, Donegal led by 4 points, 1-10 v 1-06.

The second half saw Donegal take control and open up a 10 point lead with 9 minutes played in the half. Patrick McBrearty scored Donegal’s second goal in injury time.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Brendan Kilcoyne after the match in Ballybofey…

Martin McHugh also gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly…