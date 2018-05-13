Donegal Minors lose to Monaghan in Ulster Minor Qualifiers

The Donegal Minors lost out to Monaghan in Round 2 of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Qualifiers today in Ballybofey by a scoreline of 1-10 v 1-12.

Donegal had led at half-time by 3 points, 1-07 v 1-04, and that lead had stretched out to 5 points during the second half, but Cavan scored the last 5 points of the game to run out 2 point winners.

Monaghan now join Derry, Fermanagh and Down in Round 3 of the qualifiers, while Cavan and Tyrone are already through to the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi-Finals.