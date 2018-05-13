Donegal Minors gave it their all – Gary Duffy

Monaghan were two point winners over Donegal today in their Ulster Minor Football Championship Round 2 Qualifier in Ballybofey.

1-12 v 1-10 was the final score in game that Donegal had led at half-time and they also led by four points with seven minutes played in the second-half. Monaghan scored the final five points of the match to claim the win.

Donegal manager Gary Duffy gave his thoughts to Tom Comack after the match…

Tom also spoke with the victorious Monaghan manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney…