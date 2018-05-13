DJL: Kildrum Tigers win Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division title

Kildrum Tigers have won the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division title today by playing out a 1-1 draw with Castlefin Celtic.
It was a battle of first and second with Castlefin needing a win to claim the title, while Kildrum just needed a draw.
Other results from today’s action:
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Donegal Town FC 0 vs 0 Rathmullan Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 3 vs 1 Cappry Rovers
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Whitestrand United FC 3 vs 0 Copany Rovers FC
Convoy Arsenal will remain in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 next year after they won their Playoff with Glenree United by 4 goals to 2.