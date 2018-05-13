DJL: Kildrum Tigers win Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division title

Kildrum Tigers have won the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division title today by playing out a 1-1 draw with Castlefin Celtic.

It was a battle of first and second with Castlefin needing a win to claim the title, while Kildrum just needed a draw.

Other results from today’s action:

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town FC 0 vs 0 Rathmullan Celtic

Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 3 vs 1 Cappry Rovers

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United FC 3 vs 0 Copany Rovers FC

Convoy Arsenal will remain in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 next year after they won their Playoff with Glenree United by 4 goals to 2.