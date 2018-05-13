Definite date set for opening of new Rathmullan toilet block

A definite date has now been set for the toilet block in Rathmullan to be completed and open to the public.

The new facility, which also includes changing rooms and an information hub is expected to open on Friday June 1st.

Donegal County Council has stated that a temporary portaloo service will continue to be maintained at the location until that time.

Cllr. Liam Blaney says it’s timely, given the ferry service is also due to begin running on the same day but says there are some issues that still need to be addressed: