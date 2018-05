Bonagee United were 3-1 winners over Derry City Reserves in the Ulster Senior League today to record their second win of the league campaign.

Derry City Reserves had opened the scoring on 4 minutes through Ethan Coll, but Michael Doherty scored a brace for the home side.

Matty Harkin made sure of the win with his first and Bonagee’s third goal of the game on 36 minutes.