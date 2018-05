Finn Harps played out a scoreless draw with Shelbourne on Friday night at Tolka Park and stay second in the First Division.

The Donegal club however have been joined on 21 points by Drogheda United and Galway United who had wins over Athlone Town (0-1) and leaders UCD (2-0).

The trio are five points off the pace of UCD.

It’s five games unbeaten for Harps and boss Ollie Horgan says they deserved the point…