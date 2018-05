Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed funding for a new dedicated greenway from Coolboy to Illistrin.

The funding will provide for the extension of a new cycleway and footpath along the €20 million Blue Banks to Kilmacrennan road project.

Discussions are to take place between Donegal County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland on finalising design and funding for the new cycle path.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has been welcoming the funding: