The 2018 edition of WAAR took place on Saturday, based out of Mullaghderg.

Sonia Knox completed the gruelling course to win the ladies section in 2 hours 51 minutes & 11 seconds.

Race winner Martin Lynch was the first home to add the WAAR title to his victories this year.

The Milford man came home in 2 hours 22 minutes and 33 seconds.

WAAR committee member Diana Robinson told us on Saturday Sport it was another successful day in the sun…