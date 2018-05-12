Investigation launched after vandals damage Sion Mills Cricket Club

Police in Strabane are appealing for information after the Sion Mills Cricket Club was badly vandalised in recent days.

Both the fire service and the police attended the scene yesterday after the alarm was raised by locals.

It’s understood that intruders broke into the premises via a rear window and caused damage with paint and set some fires which were extinguished.

Police believe that the incident happened yesterday morning but they are urging anyone to come forward who may have seen suspicious activity in the area either on Thursday night or yesterday morning.

You can call police on the non-emergency number 101.